Grappling Report: First ever ADCC Canada Open set for 2023

The ADCC Open took place this year just a few days before the 2022 ADCC world championships and the event attracted a ton of talented competitors from around the world to take part. With the world championships only taking place every two years, most fans and competitors assumed that they would have to wait just as long before they got the chance to see another Open event too.

Instead, the promotion has now confirmed that they will be taking the show north of the border in 2023. The very first ADCC Canada Open will be taking place next year and although the exact location has yet to be confirmed, it will be staged somewhere in Ottawa. This change in location makes sense seeing as the sport is growing in Canada and two of the 2022 medallists, Dante Leon and Brianna Ste-Marie, hail from there.

Tom Hardy trains with John Danaher before further competition

Tom Hardy is most famous for his work as an actor, playing the main characters in hit films like Venom, Mad Max, and Legend. Recently he’s been hitting headlines for completely different reasons however, as the star has been competing and winning gold medals in BJJ tournaments instead. Now he’s decided to take his training to another level as he’s been visiting Austin, Texas to train with John Danaher and co.

It’s unclear how long that Hardy has been spending with the guys at New Wave Jiu-Jitsu, but Danaher himself has had nothing but positive words to say about both Hardy himself and his Jiu-Jitsu skills. It seems as though he’ll be looking to put that high-quality training to good use in the near future, as Hardy has signed up for another two BJJ tournaments in back-to-back weekends in December.

Kyle Boehm stripped of Polaris Heavyweight title

Kyle Boehm has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, starting with the allegations of match-fixing that he made in recent weeks. Now things have taken an even darker turn, as comments that the 10th Planet black belt made on Instagram have surfaced. These comments were made on a post by NBA player Kyrie Irving where the basketball star apologised for the recent antisemitic controversy he’s been involved in.

Screenshots have been taken of these comments that appear to show Boehm making reference to the holocaust with statements like ‘it’s a hoax’ and ‘it didn’t happen’. When the news came to the attention of Polaris, the promotion immediately stripped Boehm of their Heavyweight title and announced that they would not be inviting him back to compete for the promotion again.

Who’s Number One set to feature first ever women’s headline match

Brianna Ste-Marie and Mayssa Bastos are about to make history for FloGrappling as the two women will now headline the next Who’s Number One (WNO) event on November 11th. They were originally set to meet each other in one of the main card matches but the title-fight between Pedro Marinho and Giancarlo Bodoni that was going to headline the event has now fallen through due to injury.

Ste-Marie v Bastos has now been elevated to headliner status as a result, and injury has hit another of the matches further down the card. B-Team’s Izaak Michell has been forced to withdraw due to injury and he has now been replaced by Jacob Couch in the co-main event against Bruno Matias, while the three matches between veterans of the 2022 ADCC world championships have remained intact.

