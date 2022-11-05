‘Anvil hammers in those fists’ - Twitter reacts to Lemos’ TKO of Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64

Amanda Lemos has scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 64. After almost tapping out Marina Rodriguez in the second round, the Brazilian landed a furry of punches to score a standing TKO victory in the third. The win may have secured a title shot for the 35-year-old and pro fighters reacted to her performance on Twitter.

For me Lemos had the more memorable strikes in round one. #UFCVegas64 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 6, 2022

Lemos swing anvil hammers in those fists! #UFCVegas64 HUGE WIN! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 6, 2022

Told u this girl is a savage. I love her style #UFCVegas64 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 6, 2022

Noooooooooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022