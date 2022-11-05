UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos live results, discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos goes down in Sin City.

The headliner comes in the women’s strawweight division, with contenders Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos throwing down in a five-rounder. The co-main will take place in the welterweight division, and will see veteran Neil Magny facing off with Daniel Rodriguez. A couple of main card fights were cancelled at the last night, so there might be some shuffling in the bout order.

This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The five-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.

Main Card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Neurdanbieke

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual