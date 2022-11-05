UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos live results, discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos goes down in Sin City.
The headliner comes in the women’s strawweight division, with contenders Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos throwing down in a five-rounder. The co-main will take place in the welterweight division, and will see veteran Neil Magny facing off with Daniel Rodriguez. A couple of main card fights were cancelled at the last night, so there might be some shuffling in the bout order.
This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The five-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.
Main Card
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Neurdanbieke
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen
Preliminary Card
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez
Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz
Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley
Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual
