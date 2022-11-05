‘I’ll be seeing my cardiologist’ - Last minute cancellation hits HW fight at UFC Vegas 64

If there’s been one word to describe UFC Vegas 64 heading into fight night, that word is ‘snakebit’. The first sign of trouble hit when a planned featherweight top contender’s bout between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev had to be cancelled due to injury. That news was followed by the cancellation of Jailton Almeida’s bout against Maxim Grishin.

And then the weigh-ins came around. And while we didn’t lose more fights, five fighters failed to hit their marks on the scale, forcing four catchweight bouts. Shanna Young saved the card from the label of ‘Most Failed Weight-cuts in UFC History’ by taking a pair of scissors to her hair and shedding enough weight there to come in at the flyweight limit.

Now comes news of the latest hardship to befall this UFC event. Heavyweight Josh Parisian took to Instagram on Saturday morning to announce that his main card bout against Chase Sherman had been cancelled.

One of the worst days of my life. I unfortunately will not be fighting, tonight. I woke up at 1:07am this morning with my heart beating out of my chest and soaked in sweat. I tried to relax over the next 2 hours, but I going in an out of chest pain, cold sweats, nausea, and light headedness. I decided to go to the ER at around 3am and was there until 8:30am. They were able to get rid of my nausea and chest pain, but my palpitations had gotten worse. In over 50 fights, I’ve never pulled or been pulled from one. I am devastated for myself, everyone that helped me this camp, the ufc, the fans, and my opponent. Ill be seeing my cardiologist when I get home to see what is going on with my heart and go from there

Someone must be anticipating a quick return to fitness for Parisian, however. His opponent, Sherman, took to social media shortly afterward to announce that their bout had been bumped just a few days down the road.

UPDATE: Chase just announced on Instagram that the fight has been moved to November 19 pic.twitter.com/X0jtK9TS3I — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 5, 2022

Sherman deleted the video shortly afterward, so that new date is very likely not official. In the meantime, UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos will go ahead with just eleven bouts. No word yet on the night’s bout order now that Sherman vs. Parisian has been cancelled, but it seems likely that a fight will be moved off the prelims to fill the gap in the main card.