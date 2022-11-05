UFC Vegas 64 video: Amanda Lemos unloads on Marina Rodriguez in standing TKO

The top of the UFC Vegas 64 main event is where the promotion’s #7 ranked strawweight, Amanda Lemos, finished the #3 ranked, Marina Rodriguez, with a standing TKO in the third round.

Not much of anything happened in the opening round, aside from Lemos botching a takedown and giving up top position at the very end of the round. In the second act, Lemos hit an opportunistic takedown to get on top and lock down the position for quite some time. The third round is where all the magic happened. Lemos uncorked a squeaky clean overhand right to left hook that staggered Rodriguez and had her backing up. Lemos proceeded to chase down Rodriguez and unleash fists of fury until the referee stepped in to rescue an unresponsive and overwhelmed Rodriguez.

The power of Lemos is extra-rare at 115-pounds, which makes her one of the most dangerous contenders in the strawweight division. With the UFC’s 115-pound champ Carla Esparza set to defend her belt against the former champ, Weili Zhang, next week at UFC 281 — could Amanda be the next one in line for a shot at gold?

Check out our description of Marina Rodriguez Amanda Lemos:

Rd.3-

The third frame saw Lemos connect with a sinister overhand right to left hook that stunned Rodriguez. As Marina backpedalled, Lemos went after her with a frenzied flurry of haymakers. The punches kept landing and the referee had no choice but to step in and award the standing TKO to Lemos. WOWSERS!

Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez by TKO at :54 of round 3: Strawweight

That's two straight victories by finish for Amanda Lemos! #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ly6CwXI6O2 — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022