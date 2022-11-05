Charles Oliveira denies rumored Rafael Fizev fight: ‘I need a break’

Charles Oliveira is not returning to the Octagon soon.

In his most recent appearance, Oliveira failed to reclaim the then-vacant UFC lightweight championship after he was submitted by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 this past October. At his post-fight press conference, ‘Do Bronx’ promised to return and vie for gold again, but when that would be was up in the air.

“I really don’t know what I would choose to happen [next] because at the end of the day, you never know exactly what the promotion is going to choose,” said Oliveira. “They change minds all the time, so who am I to say something? The truth of the matter is Charles Oliveira is still the No. 1 contender in the division.

“So what we’re going to do is go back home, see my family, talk to my managers, assess the matters [and] maybe butt heads a little bit with the UFC,” continued Oliveira. “I’ve always done everything the UFC has wanted from me. I’ve always fought in other people’s homes, so basically, we’re just going to wait a little bit. And there’s nothing much for us to actually choose. We’re going to be home and negotiate it from there.”

It appeared as though the negotiation between Oliveira and the UFC went well, as a rumor of his return started going around on Friday. That rumor was that the ex-champion would square off against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 283, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Brazil.

As it turned out, Oliveira was nowhere near ready to return so soon after his loss to Makhachev, so a fight with Fiziev was not true.

“Not gonna happen,” wrote Oliveira on Twitter in response to the rumored fight. “I need a break. Thank you guys!”

Though still in need of an opponent, Fiziev was OK with Oliveira sitting out.

“Enjoy well-deserved rest, champ,” wrote Fiziev on Twitter.

Following his fifth-round KO of Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58 in July, Fiziev underwent surgery to repair a broken nose. Now at 100 percent, ‘Ataman’ has tried to get a fight with Justin Gaethje, but nothing has come to fruition.