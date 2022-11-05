Video: Watch UFC legend Mark Hunt KO undefeated boxer Sonny Bill Williams

UFC legend Mark Hunt, who is 48-years-old, just shocked the world with a stunning knockout of undefeated boxer Sonny Bill Williams in Sydney, Australia.

The finish came in the fourth round, when a stinging straight right hand pierced directly through the defense of Williams and sent him stumbling. From there, the ‘Super Samoan” lead with another right cross, and followed it up with a set of left hooks that landed flush. All Williams could do was look to clinch up, but a massive overhand right from Hunt came flying in. That’s when the referee decided that he had seen enough and waved off the bout. A discombobulated Sonny immediately took a knee to try to recover and regain his composure.

This glorious victory breaks up a four-fight losing skid for Hunt (3 UFC, 1 boxing), and is Mark’s first win since knocking out Derrick Lewis in a UFC match way back in 2017. Nothing on Earth would be better than seeing Hunt ride off into the sunset off of an epic win like this, leaving the sport with an ultra-rare dub over Father Time. Fingers crossed.

Le vétéran du K-1, du Pride et de L'UFC Mark Hunt a combattu l'ancien Rugbyman internationnal devenu boxeur Sonny B. Williams en Boxe.

The Super Samoan nous à encore fait son classique "Walk of K.O".

Ce type à 48 piges et il tabasse encore des gars OKLM ! #SBWvHUNT

Combat sports is often referred to as a young man’s game, but after Randy Couture defeated Tim Sylvia to become the UFC heavyweight champion at age 43 in 2007, that viewpoint started to shift. Fast forward to present day, and you’ll find that the bulk of UFC champions are over the age of 30. Not only that, but fighters like Anderson Silva (47), Aleksei Oleinik (45), Floyd Mayweather (45), and even Mike Tyson (56) are still finding themselves competing in combat sports well past their primes.