Polaris 22: Carlos Condit vs Ash Williams live results, highlights, full fight card, how to stream

Former UFC Interim Welterweight champion Carlos Condit will take the mat later today against BJJ superstar Ash Williams, serving as the halftime show to the Polaris Middleweight Grand Prix. ADCC vets and other nogi powerhouses will duel across three rounds to produce a new middleweight champion at the beautiful Southampton Central Hall, in Southampton, UK.

Jed Hue, Owen Livesey, Roberto Jimenez, Shane Fishman, Oliver Taza and Hunter Colvin were among the first crop of announced participants. Alan Sanchez and Mateusz Szczecinski will serve as late replacements for both Izaak Michell and Nick Ronan, who had to withdraw earlier this week.

Brackets will be announced at the start of the event at 12:00 pm, EST. Viewers can catch the matches on UFC Fight Pass.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Superfight

Carlos Condit vs Ash Williams