‘You picked the wrong dude’ - Joe Rogan recounts heckler talking ‘s—t’ to UFC champ Leon Edwards

It is a good thing Joe Rogan was around to prevent the worst from happening when one heckler decided to be a ’s—thead’ to Leon Edwards.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and guest Tom Segura recounted the time someone was being disrespectful to the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion.

“Somebody was mouthy to somebody you were with, who’s a fighter,” said Segura. “Somebody’s talking s—t to a UFC fighter that Joe’s with and Joe’s like, ‘Look, man. I know you’ve made a lot of mistakes in your life, but you’re about to make a critical one. I mean, if you talk s—t to somebody like that who gets upset, that’s the worst [thing].

“Let me just tell you who it is,” responded Rogan. “It was Leon Edwards. Some guy was talking s—t to Leon Edwards and I said, ‘You are making a critical mistake.’ And I go, ‘Let me just step in right here. First of all, you’re out of line.’ You’re being a s—thead to him for no f—king reason and you’re picking the wrong dude. I’m like, ‘That is one of the best fighters on planet Earth.’”

Someone was talking shit to Leon Edwards, and Joe Rogan saved thempic.twitter.com/3KWFu490M7 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 3, 2022

Crisis averted!

Following a ten-fight win streak, Edwards was awarded his first UFC championship opportunity against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 this past August. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ was 1-0 against ‘Rocky,’ having handed him a unanimous decision loss at UFC on FOX 17 nearly seven years ago. This time, Edwards got his revenge and stunned the world with a ‘Comeback of the Year’ KO of Usman in the final minute of their much-anticipated rematch.

Now 1-1, Edwards and Usman are expected to complete their trilogy when the UFC returns to London with a ‘badass’ card next year.