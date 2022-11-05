UFC Vegas 64 results & video highlights: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Stay up to date with what’s happening this evening at UFC Vegas 64, which is going down from the oh-so-familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The top of the billing will see a clash of top-10 strawweights when the #3 ranked, Marina Rodriguez, meets the #7 ranked, Amanda Lemos. Top-15 welterweights will grace the co-main event slot with the #13 rated, Neil Magny, throws down with the #14 rated, Daniel Rodriguez.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos: Strawweight

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Welterweight

Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman: Heavyweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness: Flyweight

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen: Lightweight

Prelims:

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: Featherweight

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young: (W) Flyweight

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez: Bantamweight

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana: Strawweight

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian: Bantamweight

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario: Flyweight

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal: (W) Bantamweight