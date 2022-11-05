Boxing odds: Dmitry Bivol favored to win decision over Gilberto Ramirez

Today (November 5th) we are being blessed with the WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol, mixing it up with a fellow undefeated fighter in Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Before the first punch is thrown, let’s go see what the betting odds are talking about.

The champion is comfortably favored here, clocking in as a moderate -425 betting favorite. A successful $100 gamble on Bivol stands to see a total return of $123.53. As for the challenger, Ramirez is being offered up with a sizable underdog value of +300. Throwing a hundo in Zurdo’s direction could possibly earn you a complete payout of +400.

The oddsmakers are predicting that this championship affair will be reaching the scorecards. The prop bet for the fight going the distance has ‘Yes’ trending at a large favored position of -310, with a +220 comeback on the ‘No’ option.

The over/under for this 12-round encounter has been set at 10.5 rounds. The ‘Over 10.5’ wager is largely favored at -450, with the ‘Under 10.5’ selection sitting at a hearty underdog line of +320.

Of all of the possible outcomes here, the bookies have nominated the proposition ‘Dmitry Bivol by Decision or Technical Decision’ as the most likely result here with a betting line of -190. By comparison, the ‘Gilberto Ramirez by Decision or Technical Decision’ wager is firmly planted in underdog territory at +650.

If it’s a finish that you’re feeling, then there’s ‘Dmitry Bivol by KO/TKO/DQ’ available at +380. On the flip side, there’s ‘Gilberto Ramirez by KO/TKO/DQ’ being offered up at the same value as Zurdo’s decision line of +650.

Check out the betting odds for Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez, courtesy of DraftKings:

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!