Video: Bodyguard gets doused in beer during Nate Diaz - Jake Paul team incident

Tempers flared backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event when team Paul got into a scuffle with the crew of Nate Diaz. New footage of the incident has just surfaced, which show a bodyguard getting doused in beer, courtesy of one of the members of Diaz’s squad.

In the video you can see quite a bit of trash talk going back and forth between camps, while the actual physical altercations were surprisingly at a minimum. Before it was all said and done, one of the bodyguards that was a dressed in an all black started to jaw back and forth with team Diaz. Shortly after that, a cup full of beer was on its way. The spray from the alcohol completely covered the man, who was instantly enraged and started charging team Diaz. Other bodyguards began holding him back, preventing the situation from escalating even further.

Despite the backstage shenanigans, Jake Paul still went out there and boxed his way to a unanimous decision victory over an MMA legend in Anderson Silva. After the match, the YouTube sensation turned prizefighter had plenty of things to say about Nate Diaz, and it seems like a boxing match between the two is destined to happen. The build up has already started!

Check out this new clip of the backstage altercation, courtesy of Inside Fighting’s YouTube channel: