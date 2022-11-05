Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez live results stream, video, round by round analysis

Following on from his suprise win over Canelo in May, Dmitry Bivol seeks to cement his place as one of the top fighters in boxing today by beating dangerous challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) had till that point amassed a professional resume that was impressive, but not outstanding, before launching himself into the stratosphere with that victory. Zurdo (44-0-0, 30 KOs) is currently in pretty much the position Bivol was then, and the dangerous, hard-punching challenger will be looking to grab the chance to prove himself with everything he’s got. Bivol is going to be favoured, but expect a tough test.

This page will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on DAZN, with the main event expected shortly after 5 p.m, but stay tuned here for updates on that time.

WBA light-heavyweight title: Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez

WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s super lightweight titles: Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill

IBF Super-featherweight title: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett

Flyweight: Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Bantamweight: Khalid Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar

Super flyweight: Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jerome Baloro

Super featherweight: Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valiterra

Lightweight: Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos

Lightweight: Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Giorgi Gotchoshvili

Super lightweight: Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio