Full fight video: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

On May 7, 2022 Canelo Alvarez suffered the second loss of his professional career by dropping a unanimous decision to the WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol. DAZN has now officially released the full fight video of this encounter for your viewing pleasure.

Canelo moved up in weight for this one, but Dmitry was willing able able to match whatever speed advantage that Alvarez might have thought he was going to have. On top of the swift combinations, Bivol showcased some phenomenal defense that made it difficult for Canelo to score, let alone cause any significant damage. It was definitely a rarity to see Canelo get outclassed like this.

Since this meeting, Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has rebounded by realizing a unanimous decision victory in his trilogy bout with “GGG” Gennadiy Golovkin back in September of this year. As for Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), he is currently scheduled to defend his perfect record against Gilberto Ramirez this weekend at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol for free on the DAZN YouTube channel: