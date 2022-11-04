Last-second haircut saves UFC record breaking weigh-in disaster

It seems fans aren’t the only ones who might not be taking this weekend’s UFC card all that seriously. UFC Vegas 64 takes place this Saturday, November 5th, at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV. Headlined by a strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, the event hasn’t garnered much excitement heading into fight week.

As fight night approaches, however, the card almost made at least one inauspicious entry into the record books, with five athletes missing weight on the scales. That’s more than any previous event in UFC history. At least, it was right up until flyweight fighter Shanna Young took drastic action.

Young initially weighed in at 127 lbs, one pound over the flyweight allowance. Given an additional hour to make the limit, Young came back at 126.25 lbs—still a quarter pound shy of the division’s edge.

Shanna is still .25 over but has 10 more minutes. #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/itxjGUaZQX — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 4, 2022

That’s when she decided to make on final sacrifice, with a quick haircut that saw her hit 126 lbs on the nose.

Shanna cuts her hair off to make weight #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/XbZmG7QqC6 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 4, 2022

The hair Shanna Young cut off to make 126. pic.twitter.com/EjnW8A9H7r — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 4, 2022

With Young making weight on her third attempt, that puts the fight card right in line with other previous all-time bad weigh-ins. Four fighters still failed to hit their marks. Fortunately for fans, all bouts will go ahead at catchweights, with at least three fighters hit with a 20% fine to their show purses (Grant Dawson has since been fined 30% of his purse as well).

The four catchweight bouts are as follows (complete weigh-in results can be found here):

Grant Dawson (157.5) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Benito Lopez (138.5) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Carlos Canelario (128.5) vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Ramona Pascual (137) vs. Tamires Vidal (134)