Joe Rogan gives his opinion on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixing allegation

Joe Rogan has come to the defense of Jake Paul after fixed fight allegations stemming from his boxing match and unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva last weekend at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Claims emerged that 47-year-old Silva was on the ‘payroll’ after Paul knocked him down in the final round of the fight, with fans alleging that the knockdown wasn’t legitimate and the fight was rigged.

Rogan finds those claims crazy considering Paul proved his power in previous victories over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley where the YouTuber flattened both fighters with the same right hand he used to floor Silva in the 8th round.

“Some people are trying to say that fight was fixed because of the knockdown,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (h/t MMA Fighting). “I just want to explain to people this is what happened ... Anderson moved forward to Jake Paul and Jake Paul hit him with a sort of a stepping jab and caught him right on the chin. And when he caught him on the chin, Anderson Silva was falling backwards and then he leans away from the right hand and he goes down. He was down from the punch, but it looks like the right hand doesn’t connect, but the left hand is what f***** him up.”

“That dude hits f****** hard and for anybody to say he doesn’t hit hard because he’s a YouTube Star — if this guy was not a f****** YouTube star and he was some dude who went out there and flatlined Tyron Woodley with one punch and just knocked down Anderson Silva in the f****** eighth round ... Come on, son. That is legit as f***. Anybody that says that’s not legitimate is crazy. He cracked him.”

Paul beat Silva to extend his unbeaten streak to 6-0, demanding respect after outboxing a man who was formerly considered one of the best technical strikers in MMA. His next fight is expected to be against Nate Diaz after the latter got into a backstage brawl with Paul’s entourage in Arizona and alleged that the Silva bout was rigged.