Video: Zhang Weili shows insane strength by hoisting ‘293lbs’ Francis Ngannou over her shoulder

Zhang Weili is a force to be reckoned with, a real freak of nature.

The former UFC strawweight champion, who weighs just 115 pounds, wowed Francis Ngannou after hoisting the 293 lbs. heavyweight over her shoulder during a recent gym session that was caught on camera and uploaded to Twitter.

Ngannou was worried Zhang would injure herself trying to lift him but the No. 2-ranked strawweight and Fight Ready product barely broke a sweat.

Needless to say, ‘The Predator’s’ reaction was priceless.

I can't believe that @zhangweilimma just picked me up like I wasn't 293lbs



I didn't want her to do it I was scared of her hurting her back and was trying to explain this to her....then found myself suddenly up in the air.



Her strength ratio is through the roof pic.twitter.com/smhsP9H91u — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 3, 2022

“I can’t believe that [Weili] just picked me up like I wasn’t 293lbs,” Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, wrote. “I didn’t want her to do it I was scared of her hurting her back and was trying to explain this to her....then found myself suddenly up in the air. ... Her strength ratio is through the roof.”

Zhang will look to reclaim the strawweight championship when she takes on current champ Carla Esparza in a 115-pound title bout at UFC 281, featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira as the main event. The highly anticipated pay-per-view takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, at Madison Square Garden in New York.