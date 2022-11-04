UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos weigh-in live stream, results

The UFC remains in their APEX facility this weekend with another card that celebrates the company’s strawweights in the main event. This time around it’s an all Brazil affair with Marina Rodriguez taking on Amanda Lemos.

Both women are coming off big wins and both feel like they need just one more win to fight for UFC gold. The co-main for this one sees welterweights Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez do battle. Rodriguez is the fresher man, coming off a win over Li Jingliang last month. He’ll hope to get another signature win, over an extremely experienced vet, to continues his march up the rankings.

The prelim card is headlined by Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. That portion of the event also has Miranda Maverick vs. Shana Young and Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana.

Before any of these fighters walk out into the Octagon, they’ll need to hit the scales. And you can watch them do that in the video below, courtesy of The Underground. The stream kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

Full results:

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

Prelim card (4 p.n. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight: Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Shana Young

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario

Bantamweight: Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal