Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez: How to stream, start time, price, full fight card

Dmitry Bivol puts his WBA (Super) light heavyweight world title on the line this weekend at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Going for that title will be former WBO super middleweight champ Gilberto Ramirez.

Bivol is best known for his last outing. In May the Russian took a unanimous decision over Canelo Alvarez, showing the world the jump up from middleweight to light heavy was no cake walk — even for the consenus best boxer on the planet right now.

Bivol comes into this one with a 20-0 record (11 KOs). He won the WBA title in 2016 and has defended it on 11 occasions.

Ramirez, or ‘The Golden Southpaw’, has a 44-0 record (30 KOs). His last fight was also in May. That’s when he KO’d Dominic Boesel in four rounds.

Bivol vs. Ramirez starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5. The main event ringwalks are expected at 5:09 p.m. ET.

Bout Order

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill for the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s super lightweight titles

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett for the vacant IBF world super featherweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia; Flyweight

Khalid Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar; Bantamweight

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jerome Baloro; Super flyweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valiterra; Super featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos; Lightweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Giorgi Gotchoshvili; Lightweight

Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio; Super lightweight

Tickets

You can buy tickets for the event, held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE here.

Live Stream

Bivol vs. Ramirez will air exclusively on DAZN across the globe excluding Russia, South Korea and MENA regions. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile Devices

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV & Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Games Consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.