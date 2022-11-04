Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez: How to stream, start time, price, full fight card

Dmitry Bivol puts his WBA (Super) light heavyweight world title on the line this weekend at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Going for that title will be former WBO super middleweight champ Gilberto Ramirez.
Bivol is best known for his last outing. In May the Russian took a unanimous decision over Canelo Alvarez, showing the world the jump up from middleweight to light heavy was no cake walk — even for the consenus best boxer on the planet right now.
Bivol comes into this one with a 20-0 record (11 KOs). He won the WBA title in 2016 and has defended it on 11 occasions.
Ramirez, or ‘The Golden Southpaw’, has a 44-0 record (30 KOs). His last fight was also in May. That’s when he KO’d Dominic Boesel in four rounds.
Bivol vs. Ramirez starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5. The main event ringwalks are expected at 5:09 p.m. ET.
Bout Order
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill for the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s super lightweight titles
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett for the vacant IBF world super featherweight title
Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia; Flyweight
Khalid Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar; Bantamweight
Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jerome Baloro; Super flyweight
Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valiterra; Super featherweight
Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos; Lightweight
Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Giorgi Gotchoshvili; Lightweight
Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio; Super lightweight
Tickets
You can buy tickets for the event, held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE here.
Live Stream
Bivol vs. Ramirez will air exclusively on DAZN across the globe excluding Russia, South Korea and MENA regions. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
Mobile Devices
- iPhone, iPad
- Android phones, tablets
- Amazon Fire tablet
TV & Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- LG Smart TV, Smartcast
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
Games Consoles
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- XBox One
- XBox Series X | S
Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
