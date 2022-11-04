Cris Cyborg calls out Cat Zingano for first Bellator card in Brazil: ‘She keeps ducking me’

Cris Cyborg knows exactly who and where she wants to fight next. While rumors of a potential first ever Bellator Brazil card arise, their women’s featherweight champion has called dibs on headlining the card if it ends up becoming real.

If the promotion goes on and awards Cyborg with the main event spot, she would like to take on none other than Cat Zingano. In an interview with Ag Fight, Cris claims ‘Alpha Cat’ has been avoiding this fight, but the Brazilian believes this would be the perfect opportunity to finally make it happen.

“I heard that Bellator wants to go to Brazil. Do you want a better main event that Cyborg vs. Zingano. It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be there. All that there’s left to do is Zingano signing the contract. She keeps ducking me. Come on, let’s make this fight happen in Brazil.”

On her personal Twitter account, Cyborg has already made the challenge, but Zingano has yet to reply.

In her last outing, Cyborg (26-2-1 NC) extended her current win streak to six straight, after defeating Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision. Before that, the 37-year-old scored wins over Sinead Kavanagh, Leslie Smith, Blencowe again, Julia Budd and Felicia Spencer. In fact, her last defeat took place in December 2018, when she got knocked out by Amanda Nunes.