Jake Paul vs. Paddy Pimblett? ‘Baddy’ says ‘challenge accepted’ to $1 million sparring session

The secret to fishing is all in choosing the right bait. Jake Paul has made an entire boxing career out of hustling athletes from other sports to face off against him in the ring. Most recently, he picked up a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, his fourth straight win over a former MMA title holder.

While Paul’s next professional boxing opponents seem most likely to be either Tommy Fury or Nate Diaz, the celebrity pugilist’s feud with UFC owner Dana White has seen him make regular ovations to face active UFC talent. It may be that he’ll finally get his wish.

Rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently took a swipe at Paul, claiming that the former Disney star’s bouts were fixed. In response, Paul issued a challenge: A 5-round boxing sparring session, in Puerto Rico. If Pimblett “wins,” he walks away with $1 million.

If that offer seems too good to be true, the ‘Baddy’ is ready to find out.

“Challenge accepted,” Pimblett announced in a video posted by ESPN.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see these two hook ‘em up in the ring in the immediate future, the 27-year-old from Liverpool through in a couple stipulations that make the idea much less likely to go forward.

“But I’m not going to Puerto Rico when I’m fighting next Saturday. If you wanna come and spar, get to the [UFC Performance Institute] next week. As I say, I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday, and I’ll beat you up Monday. Offer’s there.”

Not sure that has the same ring to it as Puerto Rico and a million bucks, but maybe pride alone will see Paul fly to the UFC PI to take on Pimblett for free. Stranger things have happened.

In the meantime, Pimblett is set to face Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 on December 10th, in Vegas. The card is expected to be headlined by a bout between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight title.