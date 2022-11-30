Video: Pereira shows takedown defense in traditional wrestling match, mocks Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira continues to provoke hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. While both men do not have a fight officially lined up for their next contest, ‘Poatan’ seems surprisingly interested in seeing ‘Borz’ across from him in the Octagon—unless, of course, former champ Israel Adesanya asks for an immediate rematch.

In his most recent attempt to prod the Allstars Training Center athlete, Pereira posted a video on his personal Instagram account where he showed off impressive takedown defense in an indigenous styled wrestling match. In the caption, Alex made sure to address Khamaz, writing “Chimaev trying to take me down”.

Pereira (7-1) became the UFC middleweight champion when he TKO’d Adesanya earlier this month, at UFC 281. The win extended his streak to four straight in the Octagon, with victories over Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis as well. The 35-year-old’s sole defeat remains a submission loss to Quemuel Ottoni, back in October 2015.