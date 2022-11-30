 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA SQUARED: Understanding Conor McGregor’s future, starring Combat Wombat and Combat Mombat

How to talk to casual MMA friends about the Conor McGregor vs USADA debacle

By Chris Rini
Hey all, thanks for continuing to check out my videos drawing and painting all the best fights of 2022, for the book series The Fine Art of Violence. The latest video is sketching Kayla Harrison vs Larrisa Pacheco, from this weekend’s PFL Championship event (which saw Pacheco take Harrison’s 0).

I’ve also been catching up on some Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt work from the UFC London card a few months back. Finally, I’ve been working on one of the most challenging fighters to draw: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He’s so inscrutable, both in the cage and on the page.

I’m testing out a shorter, less chatty format. I update the YouTube channel each Tuesday and Thursday, so enjoy! Please remember to hit subscribe so you get my videos right in your feed. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

