MMA SQUARED: Understanding Conor McGregor’s future, starring Combat Wombat and Combat Mombat

Hey all, thanks for continuing to check out my videos drawing and painting all the best fights of 2022, for the book series The Fine Art of Violence. The latest video is sketching Kayla Harrison vs Larrisa Pacheco, from this weekend’s PFL Championship event (which saw Pacheco take Harrison’s 0).

I’ve also been catching up on some Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt work from the UFC London card a few months back. Finally, I’ve been working on one of the most challenging fighters to draw: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He’s so inscrutable, both in the cage and on the page.

I'm testing out a shorter, less chatty format.

