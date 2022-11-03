The first PPV card of 2023 continues to come into shape. Hosted in Rio de Janeiro, the event will be the UFC show in Brazil since March of 2020. Headlined by a flyweight title quadrilogy bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, fans will also get to see a lightweight bout between Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze.

The formerly top-ranked Brazilian broke the news himself on his official Instagram account.

In his last outing, back in June, Moises (16-6) scored a rear-naked choke submission win over Christos Giagos. The victory saved the 27-year-old from the dreaded three-fight losing skid, including stoppages against both Joel Alvarez and Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Kutateladze (12-3) will look to rebound from his first Octagon defeat after dropping a split decision to Damir Ismagulov, in June 2022. Before that, the 30-year-old debuted in the UFC with a split decision victory over now top-ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

Moises vs. Kutateladze looks likely for the undercard of UFC 283, on January 21st. Alongside the expected flyweight headliner, the card is also set to play host to a top-tier women’s flyweight bout between former title challengers Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy.