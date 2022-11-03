Aline Pereira, sister of UFC middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira, signs with LFA

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) has added another Pereira to its roster.

The promotion announced Wednesday that it had signed Aline Pereira, younger sister of UFC middleweight Alex Pereira, to a multi-fight deal.

“LFA is excited to announced that we have signed top women’s prospect [Aline Pereira]’,” wrote the promotion on social media. “Pereira is a GLORY kickboxing star and the younger sister of the UFC’s No. 1 middleweight contender, former GLORY kickboxing champ-champ, and LFA great [Alex Pereira]. Aline signed with LFA two years after her brother. She will make her debut at LFA 147 just six days after her brother fights for the UFC middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281.”

Like her brother, Aline has spent most of her career in kickboxing, going 6-2 under the WGP Kickboxing and GLORY banners. In her most recent appearance, the Brazilian fell short against Tiffany van Soest for the Glory Super Bantamweight Championship at GLORY 77: Rotterdam last January. Prior to that, Aline finished Crystal Lawson by first-round TKO (seen below) and earned a unanimous decision over Chommanee Sor Taehiran.

Aline Pereira, sister of former GLORY Champion Alex Pereira, is set to make her professional MMA debut at LFA 147 on November 10. pic.twitter.com/cIG4VKMAd9 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) October 31, 2022

For her mixed martial arts debut, Aline has drawn The Ultimate Fighter 30 contestant Helen Peralta and will be featured in a flyweight bout at LFA 147, the upcoming event scheduled for Nov. 18 at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Iowa.

As previously mentioned, Alex will challenge the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. ‘Po Atan’ went 3-0 in the UFC before earning a championship opportunity against the ‘Last Stylebender,’ who he holds two wins over in kickboxing.