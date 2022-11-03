UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos prelims preview - Minner looking to stall skid

If you enjoy high stakes, UFC Vegas 64 prelims is short on that... unless you’re the fighters. Just about every fight in the prelims features at least one fighter who very well may be fighting for their jobs. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some prospects worth highlighting. Some would say Miranda Maverick is already a top ten flyweight in the women’s division. Mario Bautista would be highlighted as one of the better young talents in his division if he wasn’t in the impossibly deep bantamweight division. And it would be foolish to give up on Jake Hadley after the young Englishman has suffered his first loss.

Prior to his signing to the UFC, Darrick Minner came across as the ideal gatekeeper to determine if up-and-coming prospects belonged in the UFC. However, given his kill-or-be-killed style – only 3 of his 34 career fights prior to his signing went the distance – it didn’t seem like he’d be cut out for the UFC himself. Fortunately, Minner has made the most of his time in the organization, revamping his style just enough to allow him to remain effective over 15 minutes when he would previously gas after a single round. That doesn’t mean he’s no longer aggressive looking for submissions, but he is more judicious. He’ll probably get plenty of opportunities to snatch one against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke . The Chinese native is a bowling ball of a human being who aggressively pursues takedowns, looking to overpower his opponents. Nuerdanbieke has an extensive track record, but it’s largely come against cans on the Chinese scene. Despite that, he has played it safe since dropping his UFC debut, opting for takedowns and maintaining control for long stretches. Against TJ Brown, he got caught in several submission attempts. To be fair, Nuerdanbieke did escape from all of them to hold on for a win, but Minner is a different breed. I see him latching on at some point and getting the tap. Minner via submission of RD1

when he signed him off DWCS despite the youngster missing weight. Hadley didn’t deliver in his UFC debut, turning in a disappointing performance against Allan Nascimento. Hadley couldn’t get his vaunted wrestling game going, having the tables turned on him by the slick Brazilian grappler. Whether he’s a better grappler than is up for debate, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has observed these two studiously who would declare Candelario as the superior wrestler. That doesn’t ensure Hadley the victory. Candelario — another one Uncle Dana stuck his neck out for as Candelario was signed off DWCS on a loss — is as scrappy as they come and likely won’t be staying on the ground for very long. Should the fight become a striking battle for a long stretch, Hadley has the power advantage and may even be the better boxer in the pocket, but he doesn’t have the range or dynamism Candelario possesses. In other words, the expectation is Candelario would outwork him in a division where KO’s are rare. Despite that, I expect Hadley will exercise enough control on the mat to sway the judges in his direction. I hate to be disrespectful of these ladies, but the fact Ramona Pascual and Tamires Vidal are on the UFC roster is proof of just how shallow the women’s bantamweight division is. Neither appear to be ready for the big time and there’s serious doubt they ever will be. Nonetheless, they’re here. With Pascual, we at least know she has the requisite toughness to perform on the grand stage. It’s the rest that is concerning. She does have a large frame that could prove imposing if she can harness her opponent into her clinch. That’s been problematic as Pascual isn’t exactly nimble. Then again, Vidal isn’t fleet of foot either. Vidal looks like she might be able to make it to flyweight with proper diet and nutrition, but she doesn’t let that stop her from entering the pocket throwing fisticuffs. Her volume could prove to be enough to overwhelm Pascual, but there’s a decent amount of technique to Pascual’s offense that I favor her. Knowing she can take some serious punishment helps me settle into that decision. Pascual via decision