If the Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev fight had stayed together this might have looked a lot more enticing. As it is, UFC Vegas 64 is dotted with a few interesting fights and a whole lot of fight adjacent product. Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos is an interesting striking battle for the main event, Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez has some intrigue the rest is pretty low stakes.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the very, very thin undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 64 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos — At 2:30, Odds 20:10, Picks, Both: Rodriguez

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez — At 20:54, Odds: Skipped?, Picks, Zane: Rodriguez, Connor: Magny

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian — At 38:23, Odds 47:24, Picks, Both: Sherman

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness — At 47:59, Odds 59:34, Picks, Both: Ulanbekov

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen — At 1:02:02, Odds 1:13:22, Picks, Both: Dawson

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — At 0:53, Odds 13:56, Picks, Both: Minner

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young — At 16:09, Odds 19:47, Picks, Both: Maverick

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez — At 20:00, Odds 29:00, Picks, Both: Bautista

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey — At 30:00, Odds 36:18, Picks, Both: Viana

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. — At 37:30, Odds 44:12, Picks, Both: Sholinian

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley — At 44:40, Odds 50:33, Picks, Both: Candelario

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual — At 51:24, Odds 58:27, Picks, Both: Vidal

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: 'Kattar vs. Ige'.

For our last event, UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen : Zane went 5/11 for 45.45%, while Connor tied and also went 5/11 for 45.45% as well

Zane went 5/11 for 45.45%, while Connor tied and also went 5/11 for 45.45% as well Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC Vegas 63 : Zane is now at 757/1169 for 64.75% and Connor is now at 710/1169 for 60.74%

through : Zane is now at 757/1169 for 64.75% and Connor is now at 710/1169 for 60.74% So far, in 2022: Zane is at 287/432 for 66.44% and Connor is at 263/432 for 60.89%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

