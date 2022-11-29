Conor McGregor challenges ‘uncooked sausage’ Artem Lobov to gym fight over defamation lawsuit

Tensions continue to heat up between former close training partners Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov. With news recently breaking that Lobov had filed a lawsuit against McGregor for a percentage of proceeds from the sale of his shares of Proper 12 whiskey, ‘The Notorious’ has come out and challenged his ex-comrade to a gym fight to settle the matter mano-a-mano.

McGregor posted a series of tweets, claiming Lobov has now also filed a defamation lawsuit against him and his father. It doesn’t seem that new legal action is about to scare McGregor from taking public aim at the ‘Russian Hammer’.

Artem is trying to sue me and my father for defamation now as well ahahaja oh lord, god bless. Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing. Jump on the pan for minute pal you look rough mate. God bless ya pal. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 29, 2022

Along with the new legal action (and the very goofy photoshop), McGregor uploaded one of his trademark audio messages containing his call-out.

“This is a call-out to Artem ‘The Fanny, Fairy Pad’ Lobov,” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note. “I’m challenging you to a fight tonight—10:30 p.m.

“I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde and we’ll fight for the whole lot. We’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all.

“You’re a little fair—you’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you SBG Concord tonight at 10:30 p.m. and I’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this f–ng here call out, yeah!? You little blouse.”

The feud all apparently began after Lobov claimed to be the brains behind McGregor’s Proper Twelve Whiskey, with plans to detail how he came up with the idea in a forthcoming memoir. Lobov then sued the former UFC champ-champ of the millions made when McGregor and partners sold their shares in the business, while also claiming he’s entitled to five percent of what McGregor made in sales over the years.