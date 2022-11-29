Paddy Pimblett on being bumped up at UFC 282: ‘I was the people’s main event anyway’

Paddy Pimblett is basking in his newfound placement on UFC 282.

The upcoming pay-per-view went through a serious shift after UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka was forced out of the scheduled headliner against Glover Texeira. The co-headliner between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev was promoted, leaving a void for Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon to fill.

“I was the people’s main event anyway,” said Pimblett in an interview with UFC Europe. “But obviously being co-main event is a privilege, so can’t wait to put on a show for everyone. I know a lot of people are there only to watch me. I’m the main attraction. It’s that simple. Even when I was just a featured bout. Now I’m the co-main, I am the main attraction.

“I feel sorry for half of the other people on the card because all the attention’s gonna be on me,” continued Pimblett. “What can I say?”

"The People's Main Event!"



Paddy Pimblett looking to steal the spotlight at #UFC282 next week! pic.twitter.com/gJd6nPOkG1 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 29, 2022

Pimblett has earned plenty of attention since his arrival to the promotion over a year ago. The ‘Baddy’ finished Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt in his three Octagon appearances.

The Liverpudlian hopes to add a veteran in Gordon to his resume, which he says could rid him of the ‘hype train’ designation.

“It’s gonna be more spectacular than the last,” said Pimblett. “I always try and make it better, better than the last one. Vargas was decent. Leavitt was decent. But I’m gonna make a statement this time. People are still calling me a hype train. Still saying I’m this. Still saying I’m that. People won’t be saying that after this one when I finish Jared Gordon in the first round.”

UFC 282 goes down on Sat., Dec. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.