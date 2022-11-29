Former boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym after membership was revoked

A former Olympic boxer planned to commit a mass shooting at a gym in Miami, Florida, after the business revoked his membership.

Azea Augustama, 39, was arrested last week and is facing two counts of making written threats to commit a mass shooting and one count of making a written threat to kill or cause bodily injury.

The charges stem from threats that Augustama made on Instagram, which include posting a picture of the Parkland school mass shooter along with a caption that suggested he planned to commit a similar crime at the gym that revoked his membership.

Augustama also posted a deposit receipt for an AK-47 firearm and tagged the gym on Instagram. He was eventually arrested at the pawn shop where he placed the deposit.

“Police automatically, they saw what was going on, because he was tagging the gym and stuff, so they immediately jumped on it quickly,” gym owner Mateo Attalla told NBC.

Augustama represented Haiti at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China—the same year he won a gold medal at the National Golden Gloves tournament. He holds a 18-2 professional record but had not fought since late 2014.