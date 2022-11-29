 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after World Cup ‘disrespect’ on Mexico

Canelo Alvarez is mad.

By Anton Tabuena
Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Last Saturday, Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in their Group C match at the World Cup. One of those goals were scored by Lionel Messi, who then drew some controversy soon after for his post-game celebration.

In a clip that has since gone viral, the football superstar was being accused of kicking a Mexico jersey and jumping on it as he celebrated.

It all looked like unnecessary drama, as Messi didn’t step on the Jersey, and seemingly only unintentionally hit it a little as he was removing his shoe. That didn’t stop a lot of people from getting very angry and irrational though, including a certain boxing superstar from Mexico.

Canelo Alvarez sent out a bunch of angry tweets threatening Messi for the perceived disrespect.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????” Alvarez tweeted in Spanish.

“He better pray to God that I don’t find him!!” Alvarez wrote with a series of angry emojis. “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls—t that Messi pulled.”

Watch the clip in question:

When people tried to explain that he didn’t seem to kick it intentionally, Alvarez said that the fact that the jersey was on the floor was already an “insult.”

