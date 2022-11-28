Jiří Procházka wants to prove he is the ‘rightful champion’ in return from injury

Jiří Procházka is eager to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Several weeks ahead of his first defense against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282, ‘Denisa’ announced he was vacating the title after suffering a serious shoulder injury. With Procházka expected to be sidelined for six months to a year, the UFC opted to have Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev vie for the now-vacant title.

Though his reign was short-lived, Procházka says he still feels like a champion. And he vows to be one again in his return to the Octagon.

“Grateful,” wrote Procházka on Instagram. “There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be stronger and more human. Once you accept the path of the warrior or simply be absolutely honest to yourself, then you know deep inside what is false and what is true, where your path is. Title? I became the UFC champion [five] months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a champion, that is the feeling and the reason why I started MMA. To be the champion of the best and to be the best of the best.

“This is my infinite motivation and spirit-consciousness and will to act,” continued Procházka. “I can’t move it even if I force it, it’s like gravity, a law of physics. So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best now while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then get ready to show who is the rightful champion of this division and much more 1P4P. I thank my fans for their support and trust. This is the beginning, of something greater. I love you.”

Procházka is 3-0 under the UFC banner. The former RIZIN FF light heavyweight champion has earned finishes in all three of his appearances, including ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded KOs of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Following those performances, the Czech fighter received his first championship opportunity at UFC 275 this past June. After a back-and-forth affair, Procházka submitted Texeira by rear-naked choke in the fifth and final round.

UFC 282 goes down on Sat., Dec. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.