Fights on Tap: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

2022 is almost over, but we have a few more events to watch before the year ends. With that in mind, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a welterweight clash is headed to Brazil next week.

Neil Magny got who he wanted. Following his third-round D’Arce choke of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64, the ‘Haitian Sensation’ used his time on the microphone to ask for Gilbert Burns. In response, ‘Durinho’ wrote that he already had an opponent, but if the unnamed fighter fell through, he would ‘100 percent’ share the Octagon with Magny.

Well, the unnamed fighter (who Burns alleged was Jorge Masvidal) fell through, and Burns kept his promise of fighting Magny. The fight has been added to UFC 283, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 21 in Brazil. Burns has not fought since losing to Khamzat Chimaev in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender at UFC 273 this past April.

On the Bellator front, a welterweight title unification between Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley is expected to headline the promotion’s return to Dublin next year.

UFC Orlando — December 3

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC 282 — December 10

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trócoli — light heavyweight

First rep. by Saint Preux on his OnlyFans

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green — lightweight

First rep. by ESPN and H/T Tom Feely of Sherdog

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa — flyweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos — bantamweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC 283 — January 21

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny — welterweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC Fight Night — February 18

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio — light heavyweight

Knight vs. Prachnio was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Vegas 65 to UFC on ESPN+ 77, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night — February 25

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann — light heavyweight

First rep. by Nolan King and Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night — March 4

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci — women’s strawweight

Penne vs. Ricci was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Vegas 61 to a TBA UFC event, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night — March 11

Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill — light heavyweight

First rep. by MMA Island and date confirmed by Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 289 — December 9

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis — welterweight

Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols — middleweight

Bellator Dublin — February 25

Yaroslav Amasov vs. Logan Storley — welterweight

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit — welterweight

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine — bantamweight

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko — welterweight

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen — featherweight

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman — middleweight

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo — middleweight

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop — women’s flyweight

Gokhan Saricam vs. Greg Popov — heavyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 148 — December 31

Nik Bagley vs. Kallum Parker — featherweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Chuck Campbell — light heavyweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 77 — December 17

Yann Liasse vs. Adrian Gralak — lightweight

Bogdan Gnidko vs. Mădălin Pîrvulescu — light heavyweight