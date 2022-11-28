Fights on Tap: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
2022 is almost over, but we have a few more events to watch before the year ends. With that in mind, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a welterweight clash is headed to Brazil next week.
Neil Magny got who he wanted. Following his third-round D’Arce choke of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64, the ‘Haitian Sensation’ used his time on the microphone to ask for Gilbert Burns. In response, ‘Durinho’ wrote that he already had an opponent, but if the unnamed fighter fell through, he would ‘100 percent’ share the Octagon with Magny.
Well, the unnamed fighter (who Burns alleged was Jorge Masvidal) fell through, and Burns kept his promise of fighting Magny. The fight has been added to UFC 283, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 21 in Brazil. Burns has not fought since losing to Khamzat Chimaev in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender at UFC 273 this past April.
On the Bellator front, a welterweight title unification between Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley is expected to headline the promotion’s return to Dublin next year.
UFC Orlando — December 3
Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
UFC 282 — December 10
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trócoli — light heavyweight
First rep. by Saint Preux on his OnlyFans
UFC Fight Night — December 17
Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green — lightweight
First rep. by ESPN and H/T Tom Feely of Sherdog
Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa — flyweight
First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes
UFC Fight Night — January 14
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos — bantamweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
UFC 283 — January 21
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny — welterweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
UFC Fight Night — February 18
William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio — light heavyweight
Knight vs. Prachnio was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Vegas 65 to UFC on ESPN+ 77, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie
UFC Fight Night — February 25
Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann — light heavyweight
First rep. by Nolan King and Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie
UFC Fight Night — March 4
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci — women’s strawweight
Penne vs. Ricci was already confirmed, but shifted from UFC Vegas 61 to a TBA UFC event, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie
UFC Fight Night — March 11
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill — light heavyweight
First rep. by MMA Island and date confirmed by Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 289 — December 9
Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis — welterweight
Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols — middleweight
Bellator Dublin — February 25
Yaroslav Amasov vs. Logan Storley — welterweight
Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit — welterweight
Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine — bantamweight
Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko — welterweight
Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen — featherweight
Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman — middleweight
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo — middleweight
Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop — women’s flyweight
Gokhan Saricam vs. Greg Popov — heavyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 148 — December 31
Nik Bagley vs. Kallum Parker — featherweight
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Chuck Campbell — light heavyweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 77 — December 17
Yann Liasse vs. Adrian Gralak — lightweight
Bogdan Gnidko vs. Mădălin Pîrvulescu — light heavyweight
