Jorge Masvidal calls Leon Edward’s bluff, says ‘he doesn’t want the fight’ despite talks of revenge

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t believe Leon Edwards actually wants to fight him despite the latter’s talk of revenge in the media.

‘Gamebred’ feels ‘Rocky’s’ comments about wanting to fight him ‘in the street’ are just a desperate way for the newly-crowned welterweight champion to generate some publicity and attention ahead of his first title defense.

The UFC BMF champ and two-time welterweight title challenger called Edward’s bluff during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, claiming the Jamaican-born Brit is all bark and no bite.

“That’s called blah, blah, blah,” Masvidal, who sucker-punched Edwards in 2019, told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “The guy is literally the champion right now. If he told Dana White and the UFC he wanted to fight me, the UFC makes it happen like that. Why? Because I’m the one that sells the most pay-per-views in that entire division by like four, five times. The numbers are there, proven.”

“If he wants the fight, the fight is there for him, but he doesn’t want the fight,” he added. “But what he does want, is to entertain the idea that he wants the fight. He says this, he says that, but man, if you want the fight, you can make it happen. You’re the champion, and you feel hurt – and he obviously is, he’s still talking about me – then make the fight happen. If I affected you so much as a man that you can’t live your life without thinking about me every day, then make the fight.”

Masvidal is unlikely to get a title shot against Edwards based on losing his last three fights in a row and losing in back-to-back title fights to then-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261. His last win came in 2019 — the same year he sucker-punched Edwards — when he defeated Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt.