Share All sharing options for: UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the Amway center: UFC Orlando, which goes down on Saturday, December 3rd. from Orlando, Florida. In the main event, Welterweight contenders, No. 7 ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland, will have what should be a momentous 170lb brawl.

The co-main is a Lightweight scrap between legendary combatant, Rafael dos Anjos and his opposition, Bryan ‘Bam Bam’ Barberena.

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

UFC Orlando’s main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded by nine Prelims on also on ESPN/ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.