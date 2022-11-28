UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the Amway center: UFC Orlando, which goes down on Saturday, December 3rd. from Orlando, Florida. In the main event, Welterweight contenders, No. 7 ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland, will have what should be a momentous 170lb brawl.
The co-main is a Lightweight scrap between legendary combatant, Rafael dos Anjos and his opposition, Bryan ‘Bam Bam’ Barberena.
UFC Orlando’s main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded by nine Prelims on also on ESPN/ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.