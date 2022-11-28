UFC 65 Reactions & UFC Orlando Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

John is on hiatus visiting his parents this week. He will rejoin us for our next event, UFC 282.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT”. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 65: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba REACTIONS —

Formerly booked as UFC Fight Night: ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ — *Due to illness, Derrick Lewis was removed from his heavyweight bout with Serghei Spivac. As a result, this headlining bout was removed from today’s card.

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw only one exciting first round finish, but four thrilling KO/TKO’s, absolutely no submissions, and a whopping seven hard-fought decisions, two of them split. Rounding things out, BONUSES were awarded for — POTN: Every finish got a bonus — Kennedy Nzechukwu, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddalena, & Natália Silva. FOTN: none.

Official UFC Vegas 65 Scorecards

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 3:20 — 1. 125lbs: Natália Silva (14-5) DEF. Tereza Bledá (6-1) — via TKO, Round 3, 1:27

At 4:08 — 2. 135lbs: Brady Hiestand (6-2) DEF. Fernie Garcia (10-3) — via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 4:15 — 3. 115lbs: Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4) DEF. Maria Oliveira (13-6) — via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 7:38 — 4. 135lbs: Ricky Turcios (12-3) DEF. Kevin Natividad (9-4) — via Split Decision: Turcios (29-28, 29-28), Natividad (29-28)

At 9:28 — 5. 135lbs: Miles Johns (13-2) DEF. Vince Morales (11-7) — via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 9:46 — 6. 125lbs: Jennifer Maia (20-9) DEF. Maryna Moroz (11-4) — via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 10:25 — 7. 125lbs: Charles Johnson (12-3) DEF. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8) — via Split Decision: Johnson (29-28, 29-28), Zhumagulov (29-28)

ESPN+ MAIN CARD

At 11:02 — 8. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) DEF. Danny Roberts (18-7) — via TKO, Round 1, 3:24

At 12:55 — 9. 170lbs: Muslim Salikhov (19-3) DEF. Andre Fialho (16-6) — via TKO, Round 3, 1:03

At 14:42 — 10. 265lbs: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0) DEF. Chase Sherman (16-11) — via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 17:14 — 11. 205lbs: Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3) DEF. Ion Cutelaba (16-9) — via TKO, Round 2, 1:02

UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland PICKS — at 22:34

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Orlando Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 3rd., 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Orlando (19 Cares?):

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. DEC. 3 — 10/7PM ETPT (15 CARES)

15. 170lbs: Stephen Thompson (16-6) vs. Kevin Holland (23-8) — At 42:36, 3 Cares

14. 170lbs: Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-8) — At 41:19, 3 Cares

13. 125lbs: Matheus Nicolau (18-2) vs. Matt Schnell (16-7) — At 39:40, 3 Cares (But Split, Eugene: Schnell)

12. 265lbs: Tai Tuivasa (15-4) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) — At 39:00, 3 Cares

11. 185lbs: Jack Hermansson (23-7) vs. Roman Dolidze (11-1) — At 34:36, 3 Cares

10. 185lbs: Eryk Anders (14-7) vs. Kyle Daukaus (11-3) — At 34:19

9. 170lbs: Niko Price (15-5) vs. Philip Rowe (9-3) — At 34:10

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (4 Cares?)

8. 115lbs: Angela Hill (14-12) vs. Emily Ducote (12-6) — At 33:36, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene... unsure if John picked on this bout, will update when info is obtained)

7. 155lbs: Clay Guida (37-22) vs. Scott Holtzman (14-5) — At 32:50

6. 155lbs: Michael Johnson (20-18) vs. Marc Diakiese (16-5) — At 32:27

5. 145lbs: Darren Elkins (27-10) vs. Jonathan Pearce (13-4) — At 26:26, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene... unsure if John picked on this bout, will update when info is obtained)

4. 125lbs: Tracy Cortez (10-1) vs. Amanda Ribas (11-3) — At 25:14

3. 155lbs: Natan Levy (7-1) vs. Genaro Valdéz (10-1) — At 24:57

2. 145lbs: Francis Marshall (6-0) vs. Marcelo Rojo (16-8) — At 24:40

1. 115lbs: Yazmin Jauregui (9-0) vs. Istela Nunes (6-3) — At 23:56

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.﻿