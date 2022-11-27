‘It sure does have a special taste’ - Pacheco talks beating Harrison, what to do with $1 million

Larissa Pacheco has finally done it. Last Saturday she achieved a goal years in the making. After losing twice to former Professional Fighters League champ and Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison, the Brazilian managed to score a win in their third encounter—taking home the promotion’s 2022 season title and its one-million-dollar prize in the process.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Pacheco expressed her feelings on the sensation of finally defeating a decorated martial artist such as Harrison. Furthermore, she shared some thoughts on what she might do with her prize money, though she has no concrete ideas for it just yet.

“It sure does have a special taste. It doesn’t taste like revenge, but it does taste like one million dollars. A belt, that’s a big accomplishment in my life. Beating an Olympic athlete, too. I’m not thinking that much about the money, because now that I’ve beaten her, I know my name will gain value. It’s a result of my work, my dedication,”

“I didn’t even know I had won a million dollars,” Larissa said. “I had no time to count. I’m not thinking about how to spend that money at all yet. I’m just happy about my accomplishment. Of course it’s good, but I’m still processing what I’m going to do with all that money. What I can tell you is that I’m not going to blow it all. After so many years of work and sweat. We’re going to calmly wait and see what to do.”

Pacheco (19-4) became the PFL 2022 champion by defeating Olena Kolesnyk, Zamzagul Fayzallanova and the aforementioned Harrison in the final. The 28-year-old’s last defeat took place in December 2019, when she dropped a unanimous decision to Harrison in that year’s final round of the women’s lightweight tournament.