On Camera! Paddy Pimblett fesses up to leaving a big mess outside neighbour’s door

Let it never be said that Paddy Pimblett does not know his dog walking etiquette. The UFC lightweight recently proved this by notifying someone about a mess his pet left outside their door and then offering to clean it up. The whole thing was caught on camera and shared on the internet.

The video shows Pimblett contact someone through their Ring camera to apologize. The person who answered recognized Pimblett and took the whole incident in good spirits, telling the fighter he didn’t need to worry about cleaning it up. Even so, Pimblett made sure to express his remorse over the situation — saying he felt terrible and that he hates it when people don’t pick up their dog’s poop.

Imagine openin your ring door bell to paddy the baddy tellin ye his dogs just had a sloppy shit outside yours pic.twitter.com/b4k1g9LJjw — Jœł (@w00den_bench) November 26, 2022

Pimblett is undefeated since joining the UFC, having strung together three impressive finishes. His most recent win was a submission over Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall in July.

‘The Baddy’ is currently training for a fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 282. That event, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, will mark Pimblett’s first ever appearance in a UFC co-main event.

The card — which required a major shuffle after Jiri Prochazka pulled out of his UFC light heavyweight title defense to Glover Teixeira due to injury — is headlined by Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev. Those fighters will be competing for Prochazka’s recently vacated title.

Also on the card is Darren Till versus Dricus du Plessis and Bryce Mitchell versus Ilia Topuria (a man whose opinion of Pimblett is likely unchanged despite his kind act on a stranger’s doorstep).