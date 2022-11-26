Video shows Hasbulla ‘assaulting’ Henry Cejudo, ‘Triple C’ says he ‘won’t press charges’

Henry Cejudo is the latest victim to fall prey to Hasbulla Magomedov after the TikTok star viciously attacked ‘Triple C’ during their face-to-face confrontation last week.

Cejudo claims he was assaulted by Hasbulla but has decided not to press charges so long as the social media influencer agrees to fight him in the UFC, urging the 3 ft 3-inch Russian to sign the contract and accept the fight.

Cejudo posted the video on Twitter with a ‘graphic’ warning attached due to the violent nature of the content.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Here's footage of @Hasbulla_NFT blatantly assaulting me. I won't press charges as long as he SIGNS THE DAMN CONTRACT. It's time to settle this once and for all. I'M COMING FOR YOU HASBULLA!!! pic.twitter.com/aazfNaxPgA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 25, 2022

“WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Here’s footage of @Hasbulla_NFT blatantly assaulting me. I won’t press charges as long as he SIGNS THE DAMN CONTRACT. It’s time to settle this once and for all. I’M COMING FOR YOU HASBULLA!!!”

Hasbulla previously attacked UFC men’s pound-for-pound #1 Alexander Volkanovski during a backstage altercation at UFC 280 in which ‘The Great’ was forced to tap out and give up his featherweight title.

Hasbulla reportedly signed a five-year deal with the UFC earlier this year in which he is expected to help promote upcoming fights and events.