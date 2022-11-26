‘Artem is a rat!’ McGregor slams Lobov over Proper Twelve dispute

Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov’s friendship is officially over after ‘The Notorious’ branded ‘The Russian Hammer’ a ‘rat’ on Twitter.

Lobov made headlines last week after The Irish Independent reported that the SBG Ireland product is suing ex-teammate McGregor over a dispute stemming from the latter’s reported $600 million sale of Proper Twelve Whiskey in 2021.

Lobov, who used to compete in the UFC, claims he is owed 5 percent of McGregor’s earnings from the sale, with the 36-year-old claiming he was instrumental in creating the Proper Twelve brand before its 2018 launch.

McGregor clapped back at Lobov by posting a hilarious albeit insulting audio clip in which he labeled the Russian a rat.

“Artem is a ra-at, Artem is a ra-at, na-na-na-na, hey! na-na-na-na,” McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, posted on Twitter.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he suffered a broken leg in his injury TKO loss to Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264. He is expected to return to competition next year, with the UFC superstar targeting a return at 170 pounds.