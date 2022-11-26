McGregor says USADA withdrawal is to ‘heal’ and return to ‘normal’, wants PED rules changed

Conor McGregor has fired back at Anthony Smith after ‘Lionheart’ suggested ‘The Notorious’ used performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to recover from his brutal leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor, who has been sidelined for the entire year, labeled Smith a ‘rat’ before responding to his PED accusations, claiming that he is ‘the most tested fighter’ in combat sports history.

This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again. pic.twitter.com/TaMeYVzmOD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life,” McGregor said of Smith. “He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again.”

The audacity of this loser! @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game.

You - Nothing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“The audacity of this loser! @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!” He posted in a follow-up Tweet.

McGregor then mocked Smith’s injury TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, re-tweeting a gif of Smith limping backstage after breaking his leg during the fight.

I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope. You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Prick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope. You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Prick.”

Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing! https://t.co/JevtXKWw8H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing!”

Smith’s initial comments came after it was revealed that McGregor had been removed from USADA’s drug-testing pool after his injury and hadn’t been tested since. He is expected to return to the UFC next year after he completes six months of mandatory testing, with the former two-division champ aiming for a comeback at welterweight. He is currently #14 in the UFC lightweight rankings.