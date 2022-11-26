Graphic: AJ Dobson has hematoma turn into abscess on his leg after UFC 280 loss

More than a month removed from his fight against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280, AJ Dobson is still dealing with the aftermath.

The UFC middleweight revealed on Friday he was ‘left with a few hematomas’ after the fight that have gone from bad to worse in recent days. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Dobson showed the evolution of one of those hematomas, which was now an abscess. And it is about as gross as you would imagine.

Warning: Photos below are graphic. Please proceed with caution.

“After my last fight, I was left with a few hematomas on my shin from eating leg kicks,” wrote Dobson. “About a week ago, it violently turned into an abscess and within two days, I was unable to walk on my own and had an unwavering fever.

“We’re back on the road to recovery, but I still have a lot to be thankful for,” continued Dobson. “I might be out for a while but the goal remains the same! Thanks to my team and management for the help and support! I’ll be back soon.”

According to Healthline, once an abscess is drained, it can heal within a couple of weeks. However, that all depends on these three factors: location, size and severity of the infection.

The loss to Petrosyan was the second straight for Dobson, who also came up short against Jacob Malkoun at UFC 271 this past February. Prior to that, the 30-year-old earned a UFC contract with a first-round rear-naked choke of Hashem Arkhagha on a recent season of Contender Series.

Hopefully Dobson has a speedy recovery. When he expects to return to the Octagon remains to be seen.