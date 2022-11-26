Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda: results, video highlights, round-by-round analysis

After a few years in the boxing wilderness, Regis Prograis returns to the top levels of the sport, fighting for the vacant 140lb WBC title against Jose Zepeda.

Prograis (27-1-0, 23KOs) seemed on the verge of stardom back in 2019, but a loss to Josh Taylor tumbled his career off the rails a bit. He’ll be hoping to relaunch his bid for top level events by grabbing the title on offer here. He won’t have an easy ride though, as Zepeda (35-2-0, 27 KOs) is a skilled and highly experienced opponent with aspirations of his own. With both men possessing quality talent and not shy of a scrap, it’s shaping up to be a good one.

This page will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card is a $60 pay-per-view on Fite.tv, and kicks off at 9pm ET, with the main event expected around 11pm- but stay tuned here for updates.

WBC world super-lightweight title: Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis

Women’s IBF and WBO world light flyweight titles: Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez

Lightweight: Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela

Light middleweight: Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Heavyweight: Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper

Featherweight: Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz

Welterweight: Mario Ramos vs. Geronimo Nahuel Sacco

Super-featherweight: Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman

Middleweight: Eric Priest vs. Luis Alberto Vera

Light Middleweight: Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Martinez

Super-lightweight: Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Perales Osorio

Welterweight Jacob Macalolooy vs Terrance Jarmon