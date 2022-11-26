 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Prochazka injured, vacates belt

Filed under:

Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda: results, video highlights, round-by-round analysis

Start time for Prograis vs. Zepeda is 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific on Saturday, November 26th.

By Lukasz.Fenrych
/ new
Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda pose for the media following the weigh ins for their upcoming PPV bout.
Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda pose for the media following the weigh ins for their upcoming PPV bout.

After a few years in the boxing wilderness, Regis Prograis returns to the top levels of the sport, fighting for the vacant 140lb WBC title against Jose Zepeda.

Prograis (27-1-0, 23KOs) seemed on the verge of stardom back in 2019, but a loss to Josh Taylor tumbled his career off the rails a bit. He’ll be hoping to relaunch his bid for top level events by grabbing the title on offer here. He won’t have an easy ride though, as Zepeda (35-2-0, 27 KOs) is a skilled and highly experienced opponent with aspirations of his own. With both men possessing quality talent and not shy of a scrap, it’s shaping up to be a good one.

This page will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card is a $60 pay-per-view on Fite.tv, and kicks off at 9pm ET, with the main event expected around 11pm- but stay tuned here for updates.

WBC world super-lightweight title: Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis

Women’s IBF and WBO world light flyweight titles: Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez

Lightweight: Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela

Light middleweight: Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Heavyweight: Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper

Featherweight: Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz

Welterweight: Mario Ramos vs. Geronimo Nahuel Sacco

Super-featherweight: Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman

Middleweight: Eric Priest vs. Luis Alberto Vera

Light Middleweight: Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Martinez

Super-lightweight: Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Perales Osorio

Welterweight Jacob Macalolooy vs Terrance Jarmon

Get the latest gear

Next Up In Boxing News & Results

Loading comments...