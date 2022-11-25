Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill set to headline UFC event in March

Anthony Smith is set for his next Octagon appearance.

Smith and Jamahal Hill are expected to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night on March 11th at a soon-to-be announced location and venue. MMA Island reported the fight and Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting revealed the date.

‘Lionheart’ has not competed since losing to Magomed Ankalaev by second-round TKO at UFC 277 this past July. He suffered a broken leg during the bout that required surgery, but also faced a serious complication during his recovery.

Speaking to MMA Fighting in October, Smith revealed he found a blood clot in his leg. And though he has addressed it in recent months, the Factory X product was unsure of when he could return to competition.

“Initially before the blood clot, I was hoping to fight in January,” said Smith on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “It’s probably a little bit optimistic but it’s possible. But the blood clot issue really set me back. I don’t actually know when I’ll be able to do all that stuff again because it’s on its own timeline. It does its own thing.”

Prior to his loss to Ankalev, Smith was on a three-fight win streak.

Following his first loss as a professional, Hill finished his next three opponents. ’Sweet Dreams’ added Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker to his resume with back-to-back ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded first-round KOs. The Contender Series alum then stopped Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 in August. After that performance, Hill called for a title shot—but it seems that will have to wait.

Smith and Hill are ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 in the light heavyweight division, respectively.

Aside from Smith vs. Hill, a flyweight fight between Tyson Nam and Bruno Silva was confirmed for the upcoming UFC Fight Night. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available.