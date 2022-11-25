Tecia Torres announces pregnancy, expecting first child with Raquel Pennington

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington are growing their family.

The UFC fighters announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together next year. According to Torres, she is now three months along and has had ‘a great pregnancy so far’.

“We have a little extra to be thankful for this year,” wrote Torres. “Happy Thanksgiving from our growing family to yours. Baby Pennington coming June 2023. We are beyond excited and feel incredibly blesses. Mommies love you so much sweet baby and we can’t wait for this life with you.”

“We have an extra turkey in the oven this year,” wrote Pennington. “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”

2022 continues to be a banner year for Torres and Pennington, who also announced their marriage after being together for several years.

In light of recent developments, Torres’ professional career is on pause. However, the ‘Tiny Tornado’ told Danny Segura of MMA Junkie that it will resume in 2024.

Torres competed once in 2022, losing a split decision to Mackenzie Dern at UFC 273 this past April. That loss snapped a three-fight win streak for the American Top Team (ATT) staple, who defeated the likes of Brianna Fortino (née Van Buren), Sam Hughes and Angela Hill.

As for Pennington, she will return to the Octagon against Ketlen Vieira in a potential No. 1 contender at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Since losing a unanimous decision to Holly Holm, ‘Rocky’ rebounded with four consecutive wins.