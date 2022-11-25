Jake Paul ‘wouldn’t even have to actually train’ to fight ‘novice’ Tommy Fury

Is the third time the charm for a potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?

YouTuber turned boxer Paul (6-0) is willing to give Love Island’s Fury (8-0) another chance to step into the ring with him after revealing to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour that ‘there is definitely still interest in the matchup’ despite the odds seemingly being stacked against them.

Paul, 25, is fresh off a big win over Anderson Silva, defeating the aging UFC legend and former middleweight titleholder via unanimous decision in an impressive eight-round fight this past October. ‘The Problem Child’ claims Fury is a ‘way easier’ opponent for him than Silva and that he ‘wouldn’t even have to actually train’ to defeat the UK-based reality TV star, labeling him ‘a novice’.

“Yeah, there’s definitely interest. I think if his team is taking the financial risk and putting the event on, then I’m cool with that,” Paul told Helwani (h/t MMA Fighting). “I just don’t want to take the risk anymore because I think he’s going to back out, again, most likely. But it’s an easy fight for me. Way easier than Anderson.”

“The kid’s a novice, he’s never fought anyone good. He’s never even fought an eight round fight,” he added. “He just doesn’t have the experience like I do, which is crazy to say because he’s been doing it his whole life, but people call him a professional boxer and they respect him as a professional boxer. So I would love to strip that title from him. I wouldn’t even have to actually train for that fight. I would still train because I’m a professional, but I wouldn’t have to train to fight him.”

Paul and Fury were set to collide in a boxing match earlier this year, but Fury pulled out due to visa-related issues preventing him from traveling to the U.S.

Both fighters reignited their rivalry this past month after Paul heckled Fury relentlessly during his exhibition with Rolly Lambert on the Mayweather-Deji undercard, with the social media influencers getting into an altercation after the fight and Tommy Fury’s dad, John Fury, challenging Paul to a fight.