Conor McGregor takes aim at ‘f—ng tick’ Joe Rogan

It’s been four years since the record-breaking UFC 229 PPV card headlined by a grudge match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The latter ended up losing via fourth-round submission, as the former incited the now infamous post-fight brawl.

But that night is still seemingly fresh in McGregor’s mind, as seen in his recent tweets. In a series of posts, “The Notorious” compared himself to a springbok, an antelope native to South Africa.

This is a springbok, I’m just after makin’ them. Springboks are made now ye. pic.twitter.com/cu1gnX3Trl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

McGregor then went after longtime color commentator Joe Rogan, who called him out from the broadcast booth for supposedly throwing illegal knee strikes at Khabib.

That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never. pic.twitter.com/8cMxJKKQcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“‘That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent,’” McGregor said in a mocking tone. “Shut up, Joe, you little fool, ye. What are you talking about, smash this and smash that?

“What was smashed was my knee into his f—kin’ eye socket, yeah? Shit… ‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent!’ Call the cops! F—n tick, ya.”

McGregor hasn’t seen action since UFC 264 in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier, where he lost via first-round TKO due to a broken leg. He hasn’t been part of the USADA testing pool and would need to complete six consecutive months of testing before he could return to action, according to UFC president Dana White.