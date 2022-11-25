PFL 2022 betting odds: Kayla Harrison favored inside the distance in trilogy with Larissa Pacheco

Tonight at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC we close out PFL’s 2022 season with their Championship PPV card. Six tournament champions will be crowned this evening, and the event will be headlined by a trilogy bout between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. Before we get there, though, let’s skip on over to the betting odds.

It’s no surprise to see the oddsmakers heavily favoring Kayla Harrison over Larissa Pacheco here. Harrison was wildly favored in the first two encounters with Pacheco, and took home a win in both instances. Harrison is currently being offered up with a hefty -720 moneyline, while Pacheco is on deck as a +520 betting underdog.

Since their last meeting, Pacheco has finished four foes in a row with strikes, but the bookies are banking on Harrison being the one to come up with a stoppage tonight. The prop bet ‘Harrison wins inside distance’ holds a favored position of -165, while the ‘Pacheco wins inside distance’ option can be found floating deep into underdog territory at +650.

Pacheco has been on a mean streak as of late, but Harrison has been nothing but unbeatable from day one. It’s fair to say that Larissa clearly earned her spot here tonight against Kayla, but what (if anything) will be different this time around?

Kayla Harrison (-720) vs. Larissa Pacheco (+520): (W) Lightweight Championship

Brendan Loughnane (-175) vs. Bubba Jenkins (+150): Featherweight Championship

Ante Delija (-360) vs. Matheus Scheffel (+295 ): Heavyweight Championship

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-365) vs. Stevie Ray (+300 ): Lightweight Championship

Sadibou Sy (-175) vs. Dilano Taylor (+150): Welterweight Championship

Rob Wilkinson (-205) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+175): Light Heavyweight Championship

Marlon Moraes (-105) vs. Sheymon Moraes (-115): Bantamweight

Check out the PFL 2022 Championship betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

