2022 PFL Championship: Live results and highlights

PFL is due to hand out six million dollar cheques in the cage tonight. Who gets them? Well, we’ll have to watch the find out.

At 2022 PFL championships, PFL will be crowning this season’s tournament winners. The main event will be their star attraction, Kayla Harrison, going for a three-peat in the lightweight tournament. Hoping to stop her from scooping three million dollar prizes will be Larissa Pacheco (who faced Harrison in her first PFL final in 2019).

The co-main event will be Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins in the final of the featherweight bracket. Also on the card is a non tournament bout featuring PFL debutants Julia Budd and Aspen Ladd.

Quick Results:

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Lightweight championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight championship: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Heavyweight championship: Abte Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Featherweight: Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Lightweight championship: Stevie Ray vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Welterweight championship: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Light heavyweight championship: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Prelim card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Marlon Moraes

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Lightweight (amateur): Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser