2022 PFL Championship Prelims: Live results and highlights

The PFL is wrapping up it’s 2022 season tonight. The main card, which is being offered on ESPN+ PPV, features tournament finals with fighters vying for that famous million dolalr cheque. The prelims, which air on ESPN+, include fighters will hope to be in that position next year. Among them are some familiar faces from the UFC Octagon.

The featured prelim is Marlon Moraes, who seemed to retire from MMA after his most recent loss in the cage. However, after being released from the UFC ‘Magic Man’ sensationally announced he had signed for PFL. He was expected to face Shane Burgos in his promotional debut. However, an injury to Burgos means that Sheymon Moraes (no relation) will get the call.

Quick Results:

Prelim card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Marlon Moraes

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Lightweight (amateur): Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser